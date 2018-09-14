CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. State in push to rein in public spending – Nene

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene yesterday told investors that the government would proceed to cut its headroom to rein in public spending as he readies himself to deliver the medium-term Budget policy statement (MTBPS) next month.

2. Mining production down 5.2%

Mining production contracted 5.2 percent year on year in July, the biggest drop since March, Statistics SA (StatsSA) said yesterday.

3. Implats restructure cost R13.6bn

Impala Platinum (Implats) has impaired R13.6 billion at its Impala Rustenburg subsidiary in the North West in the year to June 2018, as it continues with a restructuring process that will last until 2020.

4. Job prospects at AEEI despite the tough times

African Equity Empowerment Investment (AEEI) plans to create employment for about 100 people in its fishing sector business over the next year.

5. Serie A super rich football players

The Italian football league’s first division, Serie A, received a major boost in the past transfer market with mega super star, Cristiano Ronaldo joining the league, moving over from Spanish side Real Madrid to the country's super club, Juventus.

6. The best drivers and healthiest people come from Cape Town

South African insurance giant, Discovery has managed to shed some light on where the nation's best and worst drivers come from.

7. What to expect at Comic-Con Africa 2018

Africa's first-ever Comic Con is happening this weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE