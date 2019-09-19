File image: IOL

1. Better trade conditions likely in next six months

Trade conditions were expected to improve for the next six months after marginally improving in August, although conditions remained tough, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said on Wednesday.

2. EOH shares dive as it warns of massive losses

Troubled EOH Holdings’ share price fell by more than 13 percent at one stage yesterday after the technology group flagged losses for the year to the end of July, with the loss from continuing operations expected to be at least 2 700 cents a share.

3. Inflation rises slightly in August and likely to stay up in short term

Inflation ticked up slightly in August and is likely to remain elevated in the short term, as Saudi Arabia says crude oil output could be restored at the end of the month.

4. Clover denies job losses claims

Clover has moved to dispel as incorrect Business Report’s story about job losses at its operations if the multibillion rand merger with Israel-based Milco SA is approved by the Competition Tribunal.

5. rain leapfrogs hamstrung competition with R1000-a-month 5G coverage

In a historic move, data-only network operator rain gained a head start over its hamstrung competitors yesterday by launching Africa's first 5G network.

6. SAA says it needs R2bn more, despite expecting R5.5bn government cash injection

Embattled national carrier SA Airways told Parliament on Wednesday it was expecting a cash injection from the government of R5.5 billion by the end of the month, but this was not enough, and it would need a further R2 billion by the end of the year.

7. WATCH: Rand trades weaker overnight

The South African rand oscillated in anticipation of the US FOMC meeting, which was widely anticipated to result in a rate cut, while on the local front traders awaited today’s repo rate decision against a backdrop of a weakening fiscal position, downside risk to merchandise trade and volatile geopolitical and global trade outlook according to NKC Research.

