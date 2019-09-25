File image: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. NUMSA says headed for strike in motor sector

The National Union Metalworkers of South Africa said late on Tuesday it was headed for a strike in the motor industry as talks with employers over wages and allowances remained deadlocked.

2. BAT shareholders in for early Christmas as dividend to be paid out in November

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco shareholders are in for an early Christmas present after the group announced that its dividend for the quarter to end December 2018 will be paid on November 14.

3. JSE index falls 1.72% as Naspers, Richemont, BHP, Anglo American's stocks retreat

The JSE Africa All Share index fell 1.72 percent and the JSE Top 40 index was down 1.91 percent by lunchtime on Monday as heavyweights Naspers, Richemont SA, BHP and Anglo American's stocks retreated.

4. Manuel: Moyo decries board’s failure to act

Axed Old Mutual chief executive Peter Moyo on Monday slammed the insurer for failing to take harsher steps against board chairperson Trevor Manuel, after his outburst against Judge Brian Mashile.

5. Huawei Connect 2019 gave away phonemaker's key strategy

The last keynote address at Huawei Connect 2019 gave away a key strategy by Huawei in its quest to lead the technology revolution.

6. Standard latest bank to sign up to UN sustainable development goals

Africa's biggest bank by value, Standard Bank, has joined Absa and the Land Bank to become founding signatories of the Principles for Responsible Banking to align their businesses with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

7. WATCH: Rand trades in a tight range

The rand saw a relatively tight trading range during the course of yesterday, with the local unit once again touching the R14.94/$ mark overnight according to Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

