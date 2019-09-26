CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
1. Capitec half-year profit jumps 20% on robust client growth
South Africa’s Capitec Bank on Thursday reported a 20% jump in half-year profit, underpinned by strong client growth with its customer base hitting more than 12.6 million.
2. Absa is open for business ahead of planned protest action
Absa will be open for business ahead of the planned protest action tomorrow (27 September 2019) according to a statement from the bank.