The rand traded firmer against the dollar in a critical week for South Africa as the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) and a credit rating review by Moody’s Investors Service will determine the road ahead for the economy.
2. SA insurance app wins R22.5m in US startup competition
South African insurance app Pineapple has won $R1.5 million (R22.5 million) at VentureClash, an American startup challenge.