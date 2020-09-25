7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Science, technology and innovation as enablers for sustainable agricultural It is common knowledge that agriculture by default, as a socio-economic human endeavour, exploits resources as inputs in order to produce food and fibre as outputs. 2. Foschini shares fall by 1.17% in spite of Jet Stores deal taking off The Foschini Group (TFG) fell 1.17 percent on the JSE on Wednesday to close at R76.30 despite the listed homeware and fashion retailer getting the green light to purchase Edcon’s discount department store division, Jet Stores.

3. Rand under pressure, impacted by a stronger dollar

After gaining over 20 percent this year, gold is on track for its worst week in over a month, as the dollar continues to claw back some of its recently lost ground according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

4. Cartrack adds 1 billion to market capitalisation

Cartrack Holdings added nearly a billion to its market cap on Wednesday after the vehicle tracking company released a favourable trading update for the six months to end August, with half-year earnings expected to rise as much as 22 percent.

5. Vukile dividend in line with JSE rules

Vukile Property Fund said on Wednesday it had now declared a final dividend in line with the latest JSE regulation requirements in spite of the torrid Covid-19 impact on the economy.

6. Edgars clients told to switch or lose benefit

Edgars account holders who have insurance cover stand to lose their benefit if they fail to switch to monthly debit orders by the end of the month.

7. Land reform is more urgent than ever before

For much of the past decade, we have become a country accustomed to bouts of panic over some of our deteriorating economic fundamentals.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE