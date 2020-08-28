7 things you need to know today

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Aspen Pharmacare surges by 5% after reporting 11% annual earnings increase Aspen Pharmacare’s share price surged by more than 5 percent on the JSE yesterday morning after the pharmaceutical company said it expected its annual earnings to increase as much as 11 percent. 2. Manufacturing industry can expect up tick in coming months

The manufacturing industry can expect a slight rebound in the coming months as prices of food products, beverages and tobacco products and transport equipment hit a four-month high in July.

4. Rand begins to claw back losses

The South African rand was steady in early-morning trading but lost its footing against the greenback as the Jackson Hole convention kicked off in the US according to NKC Research.

5. NBC loses another round in court in battle over control of R6bn workers' pension fund

The latest court ruling in the battle between NBC Holdings and Akani Holdings over control of a R6 billion workers’ pension fund has all but obliterated NBC’s hopes regaining control of the fund that was snapped up by Akani Retirement Fund Administrators in March.

6. SA small scale red meat producers receive Nguni bulls to improve livestock genes

The member of the executive council for the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, Nomakhosazana Meth, has handed over Nguni Bulls to farmers in O.R Tambo district as part of a programme aimed at improving the poor genetic make-up of their livestock.

7. Luno expands Bitcoin trading exchange to Australia

South African cryptocurrency platform Luno is expanding into Australia as Bitcoin rallied 59 percent this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

