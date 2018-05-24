Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.













UberEats has announced that it acquired South African restaurant technology company owned by venture capital firm Knife Capital, orderTalk.











Tiger Brands plans on opening their doors after the listeria strain was found at their Enterprise factory in Polokwane.







3. Crypto money is a token, not a currency - Reserve Bank





South Africa’s central bank chooses to call digital currencies such as Bitcoin “cyber-tokens” because they don’t meet the requirements to be classified as money.







4. Gordhan says State Capture caused SA Express gounding





Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan reportedly said that the grounding of SA Express is a classic example of the impact that corruption has had on some of the country's national assets.







5. Melissa’s files for bankruptcy





Restaurant group which was founded by Cape Town couple, Melissa and Mark van Hoogstraten, Melissa’s reportedly filed for bankruptcy.











South Africa’s rand was slightly stronger on Thursday as a recent rally in the dollar lost steam and the Reserve Bank left its main lending rate unchanged, as expected.









Retailer SPAR will be giving away free hot drinks to Western Cape shoppers who will dare show up at any store dressed in pajamas between 08:00 am and 10:00 am on Friday the 25th of May.











