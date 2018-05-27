Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. S&P warns SA on land

S&P Global Ratings on Friday warned that it would lower South Africa’s ratings if the implementation of land expropriation without compensation undermined investment and economic outlook.





2. The NYSE has its first female President

Stacey Cunningham, is the first female President of the New York Stock Exchange.

Cunningham will be taking over from Thomas Farley who has been the president of the NYSE since May 2014. In the 226-year history of the exchange, Cunningham will be its first female leader.





3. Bizveristy, an app that lets you quit your job and live like a boss

Australian entrepreneur and author, Dale Beaumont just launched a new app, aimed at individuals worldwide who want to start their own business or grow an existing business.





4. AYO shares gain 20% on JSE after Sasol deal

AYO Technology Solutions’ share price surged 20 percent on Friday as the group’s recently announced deal with energy giant Sasol continued to add gloss to it.





5. Goliath and Goliath CEO lose R300 000 in email scam

Goliath and Goliath CEO Kate Goliath reportedly fell prey to an email scam and lost R300 000.





6. Minister Ayanda Dlondo says Cabinet should trim their advisers

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo reportedly said that Cabinet ministers should not have more than two advisers.





7. Sygnia supports Deminor Recovery Services suit against Steinhoff

Sygnia Asset Management is reportedly backing Deminor Recovery Services against embattled Steinhoff, after it lost R316m on the stock’s collapse.





-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE