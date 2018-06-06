



Standard Bank have launched an innovative campaign that will help South African fledgling entrepreneurs "turn their side hustles into their main hustles."









Elon Musk is confident Tesla Inc. can finally meet a production target with its crucial Model 3 and predicted that manufacturing will actually become a strength for the electric-car maker over time.





3. OUTA launches parliamentary office





The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has reportedly launched a new parliamentary office and hopes to promote a strong relationship with National Treasury and the office of the Auditor General, reports Fin24.









4. Jack Daniel's braces for Mexico levies on Tennessee Whiskey





Mexico’s plan to slap tariffs of 25 percent on Tennessee whiskey in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s levies on its steel and aluminum could spell bad news for the distiller of Jack Daniel’s in one of its biggest growth markets.





5. Facebook discloses it shared data with Chinese device makers





Facebook Inc. said it had data-sharing partnerships with four Chinese consumer-device makers, including Huawei Technologies Co., escalating concerns that the social network has consistently failed to tell users how their personal information flows beyond Facebook.





6. Minister of Mines to grant illegal miners permits





The Deputy Minister of Mines, Godfrey Oliphant will reportedly grant permits to thousands of illegal diamond miners, reports Fin24.





7. Eskom headed for a showdown with unions





Power utility Eskom is reportedly headed for a power struggle with trade unions due to not offering a pay increase to its workers, reports Business Day.



