Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.





Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz is starting a car-subscription pilot in two U.S. cities, joining brands from Jeep to Porsche in testing alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership.









2. There may be a competitor to Tekkie Town





The founder of Tekkie Town, Braam van Huyssteen reportedly filed for three trademarks yesterday which add to speculation that he may be creating a competitor to Tekkie Town, reports Moneyweb.









3. Matjila spied on PIC emails





CE of the PIC, Dan Matjila reportedly spied on the emails of six executives last year in order to uncover a whistle-blower who made allegations against him and the PIC, reports Business Day.









4. PIC pays R7 million to IT executive to exit





The PIC reportedly paid R7.5 million to its chief IT executive, Vuyokazi Menye to leave the PIC.









5. Pick n Pay says goodbye to plastics





Pick n Pay has announced a set of focused initiatives to reduce plastic waste, in light of World Oceans Day today.









6. MTN wins appeal as best network





MTN won its appeal to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) Tribunal which today ruled that Vodacom must withdraw all material that bears its claim to be “SA’s Best Network for 3 years in a row” with immediate effect.









7. Icasa puts new data regulations on hold to fight Cell C interdict





The Independent Communications Authority (Icasa) reportedly said that it has delayed the implementation of the new data regulations, following the recent interdict that Cell C has taken against them, reports Fin24.







