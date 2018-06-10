Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. ZuluGal Retro makes fashionable bags using recycled materials

Nozipho Zulu, is the creator of ZuluGal Retro a company that makes up-cycled handbags and fashion accessories.





2. Vodacom is not the best network and MTN says so

MTN has won an appeal to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) Tribunal which today ruled that Vodacom must withdraw all material that claims the group is “SA’s Best Network for 3 years in a row” with immediate effect.





3. LinkedIn will tell you how long it will take to travel to your potential job

LinkedIn has launched a new feature which will show job searchers how long it will take to travel to a job.





4. Dti hosts rural and township business forum

Government will today meet with stakeholders to discuss how to grow and sustain township and rural economies.





5. Eskom takes regulator to court over tariffs

Power utility Eskom will reportedly take its regulator Nersa to court to have its 5% tariff increase reviewed, reports Business Day.





6. Facebook bug switched millions of privacy settings to `public'

Facebook Inc. had a software bug for 10 days in May that set the audience for people’s posts to “public,” even if they had intended to share them just with friends, or a smaller audience.





7. Fitch ratings expected to make a ratings decision

Fitch ratings agency is reportedly expected to make a ratings decision this week and in fact steal the spotlight from other figures that are expected to be released, reports Business Day.



