1. SA needs a bold agenda, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that South Africa’s growth was unlikely to exceed 2 percent in the medium term because of uncertainties surrounding land expropriation without compensation and lack of structural reforms in the economy.





2. Radisson Blu to add 50 hotels to African suite

Radisson Blu aims to anchor its position as Africa’s top hotel brand by adding a further 50 hotels on the continent.





3. Shoprite to empower 12 000 youth with this job-readiness program

Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite is aiming to empower more than 12 000 youth with their Retail Readiness programme.





4. CEF concern over gas shortage at MosselBay

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) said yesterday that it was in a position where its gas-to-liquid (GTL) refinery at Mossel Bay could run out of gas sometime between 2020 and 2022 when its offshore reserves run dry.





5. Unions unite against Eskom zero wage rise

In a rare demonstration of unity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are fighting sideby-side in their battle with Eskom over wage increases.





6. Transnet ‘did not co-operate’ on report

The Werksmans report on the procurement of 1 064 locomotives has accused Transnet of not co-operating fully with its investigation.





7. SA commits to saving jobs in steel industry

The South African government said on Tuesday that it will continue to work with the steel industry towards averting job losses in the sector, adding that it has put in place measures to save the steel industry from collapsing.





