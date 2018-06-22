CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Food insecurity a threat for emerging countries’ economies

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said BRICS countries had a common goal of ensuring increased trade, food security, research, technology and climate-sensitive agricultural practices.

2. This is what SA could look like in 2030

The Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030 group released its forecast of what South Africa could look like by 2030.

3. You should know where the funds for political parties come from

Chief Justice Mogoeng ruled that South Africans are entitled to know who funds political parties.

4. Coding could be introduced in schools

According to Communications Deputy Minister, Pinky Kekana said that government will consider the possibility of introducing computer coding in SA’s education system.

5. Avocados - Green gold for SA farmers

South Africa generates around R1.85billion a year from avocados, producing around 125000 tons and exporting more than half to Europe.

6. The rand looking stronger this morning

The South African rand reversed losses on Thursday with technical factors offering support while stocks fell.

However it seems stronger on Friday, as it was trading at R13.56 to the dollar, R17.99 to the pound and R15.75 to the euro.



7. 12 Gauteng officials involved in fraudulent activity worth 1.2 billion - report

A new report by the SIU claims that 12 Gauteng officials, including ANC Gauteng chief whip Brian Hlongwa, are involved in fraudulent activity worth up to R1.2 billion.

READ ALSO: Will your Nestle chocolate taste the same with recycled milk?

READ ALSO: WATCH: A few tips from the youngest self-made billionaire

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE