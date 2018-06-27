Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Google Classroom receives update that make it harder to cheat

Google announced new features to Google Classroom such as a feature which allows teachers to block internet access while students are completing assessments.



2. Samsung Galaxy S10 may replace the iris scanner with this feature

Samsung is reportedly planning on replacing the iris scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S10 device with an in-display fingerprint sensor.



3. FACTSHEET: Instagram worth an estimated R 1 trillion

Facebook Inc.’s Instagram is estimated to be worth more than $100 billion (R1 351 020 000 000.00), if it were a stand-alone company, marking a 100-fold return for the app was purchased in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.



4. Protea Hotels has been named SA's Coolest Hotel Brand

Marriot International recently announced that Protea Hotels, one of Marriot's hotel brands, has been named South Africa's Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey for 2018.



5. WATCH: Nintendo Labo supports Mario Kart for cardboard racing

Nintendo has announced that they will be releasing a new Mario Kart Deluxe 8 update that includes Labo support for the Switch.



6. Twitter beefs up security

Twitter is reportedly beefing up its security, in a bid to fight malicious bots and will now require more authentication for new users, reports Fin24.



7. Ramaphosa hails R10bn Mercedes Benz investment in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the decision by Mercedes-Benz to further increase its investment in South Africa was a firm statement of confidence in the country and its economy.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE