Pick n Pay, in an effort to move away from single-use plastic carrier bags, has piloted a compostable bag at its V&A Waterfront store, which will determine further industry discussions on alternatives to plastic bags.





2. Two Dep. of Energy officials got R2,6m in paid suspension - Radebe





The Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, has revealed to Parliament that that two senior officials in his department have been paid R2,6 million in close to a year of paid suspension.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) wants to ultimately position the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) on the same level as other global top racing like the US’s Kentucky Derby, Australia’s Melbourne Cup and the Dubai Cup.





4. Struggling Eskom considers layoffs of workers - report





Cash-strapped state-owned enterprise Eskom is considering requestion extensions on debts and laying off around 15 000 workers.





5. Sassa to fight Grindrod bank in court over excessive bank charges





The South African Social Security Agency and Grindrod Bank are set to battle it out in court over the bank's decision to increase banks charges 40% in order for Sassa beneficiaries to access their funds.









Cape Town is fast becoming the tech hub of Africa, Viresh Harduth, Sage’s vice president, NCA (new customer acquisition for small and medium businesses) for Africa and Middle East said on Tuesday.









Whiskey, like a beautiful woman, demands appreciation, goes an old adage which is proving true for many South African whiskey lovers as US whiskey imports to the country grew to over US$10m last year.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.