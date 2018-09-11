CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Recession 'will impact heavily on fiscal goals'

Pressure on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to meet targets took a new turn yesterday after Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene warned that the country's current recession would impact negatively on the government's fiscal targets.

2. SA land prices drop 32% on land-reform change, drought

Farm prices in South Africa have plunged by a third since the ruling party decided to seek a change to the constitution to make it easier to expropriate land without compensation, and as commodity prices fell due to bumper harvests.

3.MTN in fight for Nigerian assets

MTN, Africa's biggest telecoms company, yesterday moved to protect its assets in Nigeria on behalf of its stakeholders, saying that it had decided to approach the country's courts to restrain authorities from taking further action against it.

4. #StateCaptureInquiry: How premiers backed Guptas

More explosive evidence came to light on Monday at the state capture commission, with revelations of how premiers, including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, pumped millions of rand into propping up the Gupta media empire.

5. Sector charter council opposed to narrow-based transformation

The Construction Sector Charter Council is opposed to any changes to the sector's code that would result in narrow-based transformation focused on ownership and effective downgrading of other elements, such as skills and enterprise development.

6. Fidelity ADT Security secures partnership with ER24

South African security company Fidelity ADT announced that it has partnered with ER24 as their new preferred partner for emergency medical assistance and advice.

7. Buy products and pay your Zimbabwe bills from SA with new app

Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa have received a shot in the arm with the launch of free mobile transacting and basic insurance services, AMA.ZING Diaspora.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE