7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Troubled SA arms maker Denel appoints interim CEO South Africa's struggling state-owned aerospace and military technology company Denel said on Monday its board had appointed independent non-executive director Talib Sadik as interim group chief executive officer with immediate effect. 2. Sasol swings to $5.3bn annual loss on lower oil prices, writedown

South African petrochemicals group Sasol reported an annual loss on Monday, hit by a writedown of 111.6 billion rand ($6.43 billion) and a drop in oil and chemical prices due to the coronavirus outbreak.

3. Woolies expects up to 70% drop in earnings

Woolworths (Woolies) expects its earnings to fall by up to 70percent and will impair the carrying value of certain stores for the 52 weeks to the end of June as the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic weighs heavily on its balance sheet.

4. Rand strengthens as SA prepares for level 2 lockdown

The South African currency whipsawed on Friday, as appetite form emerging market currencies in general was dented by bleak Chinese retail sales data according to NKC Research.

5. Hulett’s share price leaps 13% as turnaround strategy begins to show some results

Tongaat Hulett’s share price leapt more than 13percent on the JSE on Friday morning after the agriculture and agri-processing business narrowed its losses by 79percent for the year to end March, benefiting from its turnaround strategy implemented last year.

6. Sibanye finds itself in a 'sweet spot'

Sibyane-Stillwater, the JSE-listed precious metals producer, expects earnings to surge by 3780 percent in the first half of 2020 boosted by record-high precious metal prices.

7. Long road to recovery: Government working on plan to create, protect employment

South Africa’s economy would take a long time to recover from the effect of the 23 weeks of lockdown, but the move to ease restrictions was “good news”, according to economists at the weekend.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE