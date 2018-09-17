Telkom said on Friday that it would offer voluntary separation and voluntary early retirement to qualifying employees. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Telkom on a new round of retrenchments

Telkom, which is partly government-owned, is embarking on a new round of retrenchments.

2. Investec unbundling a windfall

Investec Asset Management (IAM) senior management are set to receive a windfall after parent Investec on Friday said it would unbundle its asset management division and list it in London with an inward listing on the local bourse.

3. Attacq and Hyprop to dispose of the rest of Africa assets

Listed property funds Attacq and Hyprop and unlisted Atterbury Property plan to dispose of a portfolio of six operational retail malls in major African cities with a gross asset value of $637.1 million (R9.5 billion).

4. SABC board takes issue with ANC's Magashule on cost cutting and retrenchments

The SABC board has taken issue with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over his reported comments on cost cutting and possible staff retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

5. Job market much tougher from 10 years ago - report

Eighty percent of South Africa’s workforce believe the current job market is tougher than it was 10 years ago and just over 20 percent of workers believe their current skills will keep them employed over the next decade.

6. Banks to tell #StateCaptureInquiry why they cut ties with Guptas

South Africa's commercial banks are this week expected to give evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture on why they decided to shut down business accounts linked to the controversial Gupta family.

7. Adobe sales forecast beats estimates

Adobe Systems, the maker of Photoshop, gave a sales forecast that topped analysts’ estimates, signaling that strong demand for its creative products continues to drive growth, even as the company pushes more into software for businesses.

