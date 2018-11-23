People wait in line to buy televisions as they shop during an early Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. WATCH: #BlackFriday chaos around SA

Shoppers all around the country began their Black Friday last night, waiting outside some of the stores that opened at midnight to get the best deals.

2.Pick n Pay customers can boost points with BP purchases

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, can now use their BP fuel purchases to pump up their Smart Shopper points.

3. SA huffs and puffs its way out of first recession in 9 years

The rand has cheered the decision of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) to hike interest rates for the first time since March 2016, amid a rise in the inflation trajectory, which has deviated from the mid-point of the bank's target range.

4. Mr Price gets a boost from higher apparel, homeware sales

Higher apparel and homeware sales growth boosted Mr Price’s profits and extended its market share during the half year to September.

5. Violence flares up at Sibanye

Violence flared at Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine in Welkom, Free State, on Wednesday, as inter-union rivalry erupted over a wage strike.

6. Zim's Ncube presents budget, laments gov expenditure

Zimbabwe's Finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube on Thursday presented his budget – themed "Austerity for Prosperity" – expected to stabilise the country's struggling economy while pushing the country into being an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

7. WATCH: Rand strengthens boosted by raised interest rates

The rand rallied against the US dollar during yesterday’s European trading session according to NKC Research.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE