1. MTN slapped with $1.8m fine by Ghana

South African-based multinational telecoms company MTN has been slapped with a $1.8million fine for poor service in Ghana, the country's clean-up authority of non-compliance among all four network operators in that country said.

2. Master plan to boost car content, jobs

Employment in South Africa's automotive manufacturing industry was envisaged to double to about 240 000 by 2035, vehicle production to increase from 600 000 to almost 1.4 million units, and local content to improve from 39 to 60 percent in terms of a new master plan agreed between the industry and the government.

3. Managers must be held to account for unsatisfactory audit results - parliament

Managers need to be held to account for the unsatisfactory latest national and provincial audits, parliament's standing committee on the Auditor-General (AG) said on Sunday.

4. Matshepo More takes over at the PIC

The chief financial officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Matshepo More, has been appointed acting chief executive of the asset management company to take over from Dr Dan Matjila, who resigned on Friday.

5. Renault and Nissan leaders to meet amid rising tensions

Top executives from both manufacturers and third partner Mitsubishi will attend mid-week operations committee meetings in Amsterdam that had been planned before Ghosn's November 19 detention in Japan, the companies confirmed.

6. S&P gives South Africa welcome breathing space

The decision by rating agency S&P Global to affirm South Africa’s long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at BB and BB+ respectively, and maintain the stable outlook, affords South Africa a chance to demonstrate further concrete implementation of measures aimed at turning around the growth trajectory, the National Treasury said.

7. Law Matters: Is SA side-stepping the uprising of Cryptocurrencies?

South Africa has been a bit slow on the uptake in regulating the use of cryptocurrencies and, for the most part, their use been unregulated.

