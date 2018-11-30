Premier Helen Zille said the project forms part of a R3 billion plan to expand on broadband connectivity in the Western Cape government libraries, schools, clinics and offices and helps to position the region as a leading global digital hub. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. NEPI Rockcastle calls for Viceroy market abuse investigation

Listed property company NEPI Rockcastle yesterday hit back at Viceroy Research, urging the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to initiate a market abuse investigation against the organisation as a matter of urgency.

2. Free 3GB data per device monthly plan for Western Cape

More than 6 million residents in the Western Cape will benefit from the Western Cape government’s plan to expand public wifi service, set to create employment for up to 60 people a month.

3. PICS: Mauritius is an attractive destination for SA property investors

Mauritius is proving irresistible as a destination of choice for South African property investors.

4. FNB Islamic Banking wins two international awards

FNB Islamic Banking has claimed two more prestigious awards, this time, at the 4th annual Global Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) 2018 in Dubai.

5. WATCH: Rand trades at strongest level against dollar in over 3 months

The rand held on to overnight gains during yesterday’s European trading session according to NKC Research.

6. PICS: Construction starts on R10bn Zimbali Lakes Resort development

Exactly one year after the Zimbali Lakes Resort was launched, construction has commenced on this multi-billion rand development.

7. Tesla customers rack up 1 billion miles driven on autopilot

Tesla says owners of its electric vehicles have driven 1 billion miles using the company’s Autopilot driver-assistance feature -- a significant milestone for the automaker, which uses the collected data to improve the software as a competitive advantage.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE