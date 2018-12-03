Stage 2 load shedding refers to the process of deliberately reducing the national load by up to 2 000 MW through power cuts to avoid tripping the whole system due to too much demand and too little supply. Photo: Greenpeace Africa

1. Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding until 10pm Monday

Power utility Eskom warned on Monday it was likely to effect more of the planned rolling power blackouts it has implemented over the past week to ease pressure on the national electricity grid.

2. CEO of Gupta mining firm gunned down in apparent hit

A chief executive of a Gupta-owned mining company, which is facing liquidation, has allegedly been assassinated in a movie-style drive-by hit.

3. WATCH: Rand pulls back from strongest level

The rand pulled back from its strongest level in nearly four months during Friday’s European trading session according to NKC Research.

4. Steinhoff on the Brink: A Chronicle of Collapse at Retail Giant

It was a tense weekend for Christo Wiese, the chairman of Steinhoff International Holdings.

5. Growing calls in Zimbabwe to adopt the rand

Zimbabwe is dollarizing once again against growing discontent with bond notes.

6. South Africa's recession may be over as monthly indicators for the third quarter signal a modest rebound

Recoveries in manufacturing and trade are expected to drive growth momentum in Africa’s most industrialized economy. Statistics South Africa will on Dec. 4 publish data that economists in a Bloomberg survey expect to show gross domestic product expanded 1.9 percent from the previous three months.

7. Ramaphosa to officially launch Atlantis SEZ

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch the Atlantis Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at a ceremony to be hosted on December 6 in Atlantis, Western Cape Province.

