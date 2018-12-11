Morocco’s thriving automotive industry was expected to see the country become the largest car manufacturer in Africa by 2020. Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Foreign direct investment in SA at decade low

The surge in investment in Morocco’s budding automotive sector has seen the country close in on South Africa as the biggest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) on the continent.

2. Mining stocks party on global uncertainty

Mining stocks closed yesterday's trading session deep in the black, taking advantage of the weak rand battered by Brexit uncertainty and the continuing strain in relations between the US and China.

3. Choppies boardroom row over Zim shareholding

Regional retailer Choppies is battling to contain uncertainty stemming from a boardroom fall-out over its shareholding in its Zimbabwean unit, with the Botswana retail chain refuting local majority shareholding in the company.

4. #BlackFriday: These were the top 8 items bought from TFG

The Foschini group (TGF) said in a statement that Woven ribbed towels, coffee machines and Kaizer Chiefs football jerseys were hot ticket online items for the Black Friday.

5. Here's a look at the 2019 trends for tech

The global key trends for 2018 brought about some significant changes in innovation and technology.

6. WATCH: Rand weakens to a one-month low

The rand weakened to a one-month low during yesterday’s European trading session amid a deterioration in risk sentiment according to NKC Research.

7. Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 15.7%

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation dipped to 15.7 percent in November from 17.7 percent in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

