EOH Chief executive Stephen van Coller said yesterday that the key objectives in the next year would be restoring value through enhanced internal processes and policies while ensuring adequate funding to deliver the growth plan.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. EOH Holdings is setting sights on ambitious growth plans

Africa’s largest technology service provider, EOH Holdings, is confident that it has overcome the problems of the past year and is setting its sights on growth plans after it delivered a refined strategy that will take the group into the next financial year.

2. Kpone costs Group Five $106.5m

The total amount Group Five's bank guarantee providers have paid to the Cenpower Generation Company for the $410 million (R5.88 billion) Kpone power plant in Ghana has swelled to $106.5 million.

3. Plan to reinvigorate Alexander Forbes

Alexander Forbes new chief executive Dawie de Villiers has given himself until March to come up with a new blueprint to reinvigorate the company after its profit from continuing operations plunged 115 percent in the six months ended September on the back of a failed IT upgrade project.

4. WATCH: Rand receives temporary boost from strong production data

The South African currency was temporarily boosted by stronger-than-expected mining and manufacturing production data, but pared gains in late afternoon trade as the US dollar strengthened on the back of higher-than-expected US producer inflation figures which fuelled optimism over the US economy’s strength.

5. Setting the record straight on the ETC e-toll contract

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), which in 2009 was awarded the original contract by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), would continue to manage e-tolling until at least December 2 next year.

6. SA property disruptor confirms latest investment

Disruptive property technology company HouseME has successfully closed its largest funding round to date and a leading national property development company being confirmed as the latest investor.

7. SA's civil construction activity levels expected to decline even further

Civil construction activity levels were expected to decline still further early next year from already extremely low current levels.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE