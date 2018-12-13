After the Viceroy report was issued, Capitec Bank shed around 25 percent on the damning report, which accused the bank of reckless lending practices.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Capitec shakes off negative publicity

Capitec Bank's share price has gained more than 22 percent in the past six months, shrugging off the impact of Viceroy Research’s report on the bank.

2. Stock markets in surge across the globe

Stock markets around the world rose along with US Treasury yields yesterday as US President Donald Trump sounded upbeat about a China trade deal and sterling bounced on bets that UK Prime Minister Theresa May would keep her job.

3. Retail sales reveal solid fourth quarter

The rand strengthened more than 1 percent on Wednesday as October’s retail sales showed that the economy began the fourth quarter on a firm footing, shrugging off the poor November inflation data that came in at an 18-month high, which led economists to warn of a likely rate hike.

4. Standard Bank launches banking platform aimed at youth

Standard Bank has launched a platform that is aimed at the youth market that combines banking, lifestyle and social functions.

5. Anne Rigail becomes first female chief executive for Air France

The French unit of Air France-KLM is getting ready to appoint Anne Rigail as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead the airline, a person familiar with the matter said.

6. WATCH: Rand recovers from recent losses

The rand recovered some recent losses against the US dollar during yesterday’s European trading session according to NKC Research.

7. High court to decide if Zuma must 'pay back the money' for his legal fees

he North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria is expected to decide Thursday whether or not former president Jacob Zuma should pay back the R15.3 million the State has already spent on his legal fees to defend allegations of impropriety levelled against him over the years.

