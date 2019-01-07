Steinhoff announced on December 6 last year that the probe by PwC into the company's affairs was now expected to be completed by the end of February. File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Steinhoff's share price down due to delay in results

Almost 13 months since Steinhoff International was plunged into a crisis when it admitted to accounting irregularities, the troubled retailer has yet to recover from the scandal with its share price continuing to slide even further on the JSE.

2. Eskom seeking 45% tariff hike over next three years

In a first gut punch for consumers for 2019, Eskom is asking the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) for a 45% electricity increase spread over three years.

3. Zimbabwe faces 2019 starved of investment inflows and foreign currency

Consumers and corporates in Zimbabwe have had to do with price increases and other companies moving into price products in dollars.

4. WATCH: Rand advances during Friday trading

The rand advanced against the US dollar during Friday’s European trading session according to NKC Research.

5. Rains making predictions for SA agriculture more difficult

The late summer rains, particularly in the western region of the country, have made it difficult to predict the agricultural forecast for the season ahead, say agricultural economists.

6. Kenya reduces annual revenue target by 5 percent

Kenya cut its revenue target for this fiscal year by 5 percent to 1.61 trillion shillings (R222bn), the second year in a row the East African nation is revising its tax goal downward.

7. More volatility predicted for currency in 2019

Analysts don’t expect geopolitics, commodity prices and trade conditions to favour the local currency this year.

