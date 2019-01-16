Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Ramaphosa says Eskom challenges are being addressed

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that government was taking necessary steps to address challenges faced by Eskom as it remained an albatross around the country's neck.

2. WATCH: Rand recovers after poor US data releases

The South African currency dipped weaker initially following the release of disappointing mining production data for November.

3. MTN expects turnaround after big fines

MTN, Africa’s biggest mobile operator by subscribers, is expected to turn around after hefty fines from Nigerian authorities wiped out two-thirds of its value last year, analysts said.

4. Global leaders gear up for annual WEF meeting to seek to build inclusiveness

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019 takes place under the central theme "Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

5. Project Halo rubbishes favouritism claims in Optimum Mine deal

Project Halo, the consortium that came out as the preferred bidder in the highly-contested purchase of Optimum Coal Mine, rejects allegations of impropriety in the way it secured the bid to acquire Optimum Coal mine and other related assets.

6. Alexander Forbes executive exodus heats up

The mass exodus of senior management at Alexander Forbes is heating up with the group expected to announce the departure of Tony Powis, the chief executive of corporate and employee benefits on Wednesday.

7. R650m North Coast Estate adds on new properties due to market trends

Balize Private Estate has introduced freestanding sectional title homes within the estate, driven by market trends and key buyer insight.

