1. #WEF2019: SA in scramble to lure new investments

President Cyril Ramaphosa will next week go on a charm offensive at the World Economic Forum (WEF) as he scrambles to raise $100 billion (R1.38 trillion) in new investments in an environment of heightened global trade tension.

2. Sygnia's corporate governance inflames shareholders

Adherence to the companies’ Act, JSE regulations and King rules on corporate governance at Sygnia Asset Management have left minority shareholders hot under the collar, with some of them expressing their resentment at the way the company seems to value shareholder input.

3. THE PRESIDENT SAYS: 'Eskom is being handled'

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that power utility Eskom was “being handled” as he prepares to lead a delegation of government officials, business and labour leaders to the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to promote South Africa as a compelling investment destination.

4. Leaked Alexander Forbes letter confirms Tony Powis's resignation

In a leaked letter to staff, confirming the resignation of Tony Powis, chief executive Dawie De Villiers said the company wanted to strengthen its competitiveness. He had earlier denied that executive members were purged for nefarious reasons.

5. CRYPTO SHAKE-UP: Sarb publishes regulation views on cryptocurrency

The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) on Wednesday published its views on regulating cryptocurrency through a consultation paper in the country.

6. WATCH: Rand remains on the front foot against the dollar

The South African currency benefited from a somewhat softer greenback, while a strong showing in November’s retail sales provided further support to the rand.

7. #Zimbabweshutdown catastrophic for economy

Zimbabweans have been a frustrated lot after the government shut down the internet for more than 30 hours.

