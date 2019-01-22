THE MANAGING director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde. EPA-EFE

This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Treasury warned on raising excise tax

Economic consultancy firm Econometrix warned the Treasury yesterday against increasing excise tax as this would lead to South Africa further haemorrhaging billions in lost revenue.

2. IMF raises its economic growth forecast for SA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast South Africa’s economy to grow 1.4 percent this year from 0.8 percent previously, as the lender painted a bleak picture of global growth.

3. Embattled Choppies settles shareholder dispute in Zimbabwe

Troubled Botswana and regional retail chain Choppies has moved to quell boardroom wrangles and internal disputes at its Zimbabwe operation.

4. #WEF2019: Oxfam calls for wealth tax to balance inequality

As the world’s high-profile chief executives gather at Davos ski resort in Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum, anti-poverty charity Oxfam said inequality was at record levels and called for a wealth tax to level the playing fields.

5. WATCH: Rand dips against strong dollar

The South African currency appeared stable during early trade, but a stronger looking greenback caused the rand to slip slightly and extend on Friday’s losses.

6.IMF cuts global growth outlook

The International Monetary Fund on Monday cut its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, due to weakness in Europe and some emerging markets, and said failure to resolve trade tensions could further destabilize a slowing global economy.



7. More property developments can be expected in 2019

During 2018 the South African property market was under immense pressure. We saw many agents having to reinvent their strategies in an attempt to grow their businesses according to Richard Gray, the Harcourts Africa chief executive.

