International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, yesterday that South Africa was keeping communication channels open with its southern African neighbour.

2. WATCH: Rands trades flat overnight

The South African currency ended little changed after recovering earlier losses. Emerging market currencies were under pressure throughout the day after the IMF trimmed its global growth forecasts earlier this week.

3. dti to unveil master plan to protect textile industry from cheap imports

The Trade and Industry Department will, in two months time, unveil a master plan to protect the local textile industry from cheap imported goods, Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe has said.

4. Ramaphosa 'not shying away from state capture issue' in Davos

President Cyril Ramaphosa is upfront about the scourge of state capture, much of which is being laid bare daily before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

5. Phase one of North Coast development sells out in a month

Phase 1 of Ballito Groves which was launched last year December 2018 has now sold out. With a starting price of R680 000, Ballito Groves has sold 210 units in only 4 weeks

6. Massmart takes 20% tumble on the JSE

Massmart fell more than 20 percent on the JSE yesterday as South Africa’s top retailers buckled under subdued consumer spending and currency fluctuations in the continent.

7. Agrizzi's #StateCaptureInquiry bombshells show extent of Bosasa's corruption

Bosasa kept dishing out bribes to senior government officials long after they had left the public service, the company’s former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry.

