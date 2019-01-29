Maria Ramos has been group CEO since 2009.File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Absa chief executive Maria Ramos to retire at end of February

Absa’s chief executive officer Maria Ramos will retire at the end of February when she turns 60 and becomes eligible to do so, the banking group said on Tuesday.

2. SABC employees not paid salaries

The embattled national broadcaster has left their employees in a panic this morning after staffers did not have their salaries paid into their accounts.

3. JSE tipped to storm back to a record high

Merrill Lynch SA and Goldman Sachs yesterday outlined an upbeat view on South Africa, charging that the country’s stock market would recover from last year’s rout.

4. How the latest CPI figures will affect you

This key metric impacts everything from people’s mobility and ability to get to work to the cost of manufacturing as all raw materials as well as end products need to be moved in and out of production points.

5. Profound shift in approach to managing SA is what is needed

Since South Africa adopted an inflation-targeting policy regime in 2000, there have been growing concerns the SA Reserve Bank is being rigid with its sole focus on price stability - inflation control.

6. Cash-strapped SABC fined R31m for price fixing with Primedia, Ster-Kinekor

Cash-strapped public broadcaster the SABC, Primedia and Ster-Kinekor have agreed to pay millions of rand in penalties, bonus advertising and Economic Development Fund (EDF) contributions in a settlements agreement with the Competition Commission.

7. Zimbabwe civil servants to go on strike if government fails to increase pay rise offer

Zimbabwe’s civil servants have given the government until Wednesday to improve on its salary offer of $300 million for the sector or face a mass strike.

