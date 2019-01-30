Andile Nomlala, BMF president, said that Absa's executive and management team should reflect the necessary diversity and demographics of the environment in which it operates by appointing a black chief executive.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Gleeful 2019 Harvest kicks off at TOKARA

Harvest 2019 has started with great exuberance at TOKARA, the family-owned Stellenbosch wine estate on the crest of the Helshoogte Pass, with relatively cool summer temperatures boding well for a stellar vintage.

2. PIC director at centre of latest allegations

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Tuesday fell into another controversy after allegations emerged that non-executive director Sibusisiwe Zulu allegedly approved transactions worth about R6 billion for her live-in partner, Lawrence Mulaudzi.

3. Rumours of Eskom privatisation announcement at Sona

When President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on January 23 that a turnaround strategy for Eskom would soon be unveiled, he sparked a surge of speculation over what that might mean for the embattled state-owned enterprise (SOE).

4. BMF demands a black CEO for Absa

The Black Management Forum (BMF) on Tuesday demanded that Absa Bank replace the outgoing chief executive Maria Ramos with a black executive.

5. JSE tipped to storm back to a record high

Merrill Lynch SA and Goldman Sachs yesterday outlined an upbeat view on South Africa, charging that the country’s stock market would recover from last year’s rout.

6. SA Express scores major victory in dispute with Solenta Aviation

A Gauteng high court ruled in favour of SA Express following a protracted contractual dispute between the airline and charter operator Solenta Aviation in an arbitration hearing on Monday.

7. Cell C extends free Black data promotion yet again

The offering was due to end April 2018 but Cell C has now decided to extend the offer it again after the company extended it in April.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE