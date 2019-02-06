President Cyril Ramaphosa joined by the Chairperson of the NCOP Ms Thandi Modise and the Speaker of Parliament Ms Baleka Mbete checking the state of readiness around parliament ahead of his State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly. 05/02/2019, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Agricultural products the right tonic for SA exports

Data from the Standard Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) shows that export orders grew for the first time in 16 months in January.

2. #Tips4Tito: Transfer duty and Capital Gains Index too high burden

Ahead of State of the Nation Address (Sona) and Budget 2019, Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group has called on Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, to re-look transfer duty, especially at the top end of the market as well as Capital Gains Tax.

3. Admission of guilt leaves Standard Chartered with R536m bloody nose

London-based Standard Chartered on Tuesday became the latest bank to settle with US anti-graft authorities over currency manipulation that took place over seven years.

4. People are striking for wrong reasons – Sibanye boss

Sibanye-Stillwater chief executive Neal Froneman on Tuesday told investors that the protracted Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) strike was necessary to address underlying relationship issues as attitudes between the company and the unions harden.

5. Absa partners with digital academy to empower youth

Absa and The Digital Academy hosted a technology showcase to unveil solutions and applications built by The Digital Academy interns as part of a six-month programme.

6. Ramaphosa moves to allay mining fears

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday moved to allay investor jitters in the mining industry, charging that expropriation of land without compensation would not involve taking away investors’ land and that the government was working on a clear plan to address problems that had besieged power utility Eskom.

7. SA prioritises investment in the mining sector

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies on Tuesday said the South African government has prioritised investment and mineral beneficiation due to its capacity to grow the economy and create jobs.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE