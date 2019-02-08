PRESIDENT Ramaphosa acknowledges the national salute on the steps of Parliament before his State of the Nation Address.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. WATCH: Rand doesn't reflect 'Ramaphoria' in build up to #SONA2019

The rand retreated by 0.9 percent during Thursday to trade as weak as R13.65/$. However, as President Ramaphosa dug deeper into core issues, such as the dire state of Eskom and what the plan of action was, the rand managed to claw back some of the lost ground.

2. SA minerals council applauds Ramaphosa's focus on improving ease of doing business

The Minerals Council South Africa on Friday applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s emphasis on improving the ease of doing business in the country during his annual address in Parliament on the state of the nation.

3. #SONA2019: High unemployment a main economic development concern

Professor Alan Hirsch, Director, on the UCT Poverty and Inequality Planning Group focusing on economic development issues, said the main issue that Ramaphosa needs to address is the high unemployment rate.

4. Travel Indaba re-scheduled due to elections

South African Tourism says it will reschedule this year's Africa Travel Indaba after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday the country would hold national elections on May 8.

5.#SONA2019: Numsa slams government's plans to unbundle Eskom

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said on Friday President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of plans to split state power firm Eskom into three entities confirmed its fears that the goverment wanted to privatise the cash-strapped utility, a move that would threaten jobs.

6. #SONA2019:Ramaphosa correctly prioritised economy in address - Agbiz

President Cyril Ramaphosa correctly prioritised efforts to revitalise the economy in his state of the country on Thursday, the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) has said.

7. Zambia's cabinet approves plan for tourism development

Zambian cabinet approved a plan to spur development of the country's tourism sector, authorities announced on Tuesday.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE