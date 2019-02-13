Cosatu is planning a national strike today and is encouraging there members not to go to work and rather stay at home or assemble and demonstrate against government and employers retrenching workers. Picture: African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Spar on a roll as SA sales increase 8.2% in 17 weeks

The Spar Group posted an 8.2 percent increase in sales to R36.53 billion for the 17 weeks to January 26, boosted by another significant contribution by its liquor business, which delivered 19.2 percent growth during the period.

2. WATCH: Rand eases as Eskom load shedding intensifies

The South African currency eased after Eskom intensified its controlled power cuts, triggering a sharp selloff in the previous session.

3. Cosatu embarks on national shutdown today

Trade union federation Cosatu is taking to the streets today to protest against retrenchments.

4. Eskom’s power cuts dampen jobs outlook

Eskom extended its massive power cuts yesterday, sending the country’s moribund economy into a tailspin, despite a marginal improvement on the country’s employment print.

5. Massive multi-billion-rand development plan for OR Tambo Airport

A new R4.5 billion office complex is to be developed in the western precinct of the OR Tambo International Airport in the first of seven phases that will kick-start a massive plan for new cargo and passenger terminals.

6. EO-Eish: Microsoft termination sends EOH shares tumbling

Technology services company EOH Holdings fell nearly 30 percent on the JSE yesterday after it flagged that its profits could take a R10 million hit as a result of the termination of two contracts by multinational technology giant Microsoft.

7. One in 10 people now use cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency, often associated with ‘geeks’ or those looking to raise cash quickly, has turned into a popular payment method.

