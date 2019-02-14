Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Latest retail sales figures show disappointing trend

Available economic activity data has shown that the economy ended last year on a weaker footing, with December retail sales figures being the latest to disappoint, declining for the first time in nearly two years.

2. Heineken throws down the gauntlet on AB InBev in emerging markets

Heineken is throwing down the gauntlet to Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) in some of the emerging markets the Budweiser maker has long dominated.

3. WATCH: Rand takes a dive against the greenback

The South African currency looked positive during early morning trade but lost its way, soon after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that privatising debt-ridden Eskom was not on the table.

4. New tourism boss ready to take action

With a national reputation for getting things done, Nhlanhla Khumalo is a tourism action man.

5. Audit of SAA financials ‘far from complete’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that the auditing of SAA’s financial statements was far from being finalised.

6. Informal sector vital part of SA’s economy

South Africa’s informal business sector serves a burgeoning consumer market worth more than R100billion in the country’s rural areas, townships and cities, presenting opportunities for corporates and traditional small businesses.

7. Rand falls as Eskom goes into meltdown

The rand extended its losses against the dollar yesterday after the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) warned that Eskom was near collapse, paving the way for the struggling utility to receive more billions in cash injections from the state.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE