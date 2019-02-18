South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is to deliver his Budget policy statement at Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday. Sumaya Hisham Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Isuzu decide this year on production of new bakkie

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) chief executive and managing director Michael Sacke expects the group’s Japanese parent company to make a decision this year about the manufacture in South Africa of the replacement model to its current D-Max bakkie.



2. Gold Fields determined to turn around its troubled South Deep

South African gold miner Gold Fields will not call it quits at South Deep, its troubled mechanised mining operation in Carletonville, after it introduced recovery measures following the plunge in profits last year.

3. WATCH: Rand strengthens after poor performance last week

The South African currency caught its breath, following a dreadful performance last week. A sharp fall by the greenback late in the day paved the way for the rand to recover some of its earlier losses.



4. #Budget2019: Mboweni faces tough juggling act

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his maiden Budget this week in an era that has been characterised by low revenue amid pressures to find funding for ailing Eskom and the government’s general expenditure framework.



5. These are the best suburbs for first-time buyers

If you’re new to a city, it can be tricky to know where to start your search especially if you’re looking in regions as large as Cape Town or Gauteng.

6. WATCH: Discovery bank ready to go live

Financial services group Discovery has expressed satisfaction with the test and run phase of its eagerly awaited bank offering, which is expected to be rolled out next month.



7. Double blow for MTN as Hawks swoop

Africa’s largest mobile operator suffered a double blow last week when the Hawks arrested former ambassador to Iran Yusuf Saloojee, 75, on corruption charges related to the award of a mobile phone licence to the group while the company’s chief executive in Uganda was deported.