CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. JSE mining stocks are riding high on bumper financial results

JSE-listed gold and mining stocks gathered steam yesterday on Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) bumper financial results for the year ended December 2018.

2. EOH shares tank as talks with Microsoft fail to yield results

JSE-listed technology services company EOH Holdings slumped to its lowest levels on the course in one year after its talks with Microsoft failed to yield positive results.

3. WATCH: Rand stabilises ahead of #Budget2019

The local currency looked seemingly stable as it recovered from the previous week’s slide. The rand is likely to stay rangebound in the coming days as investors wait patiently for Wednesday’s National Budget speech.

4. Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone concludes R3bn in investment deals

The Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone has concluded investment agreements, which bring the total of signed investors to eight and the investment value to just over R3 billion.

5. #StateCaptureInquiry: Revelations of Bosasa's corrupt dealings last straw for Makhura

The Gauteng government has moved to cut ties with controversial facilities management company Bosasa as the Department of Correctional Services announced it will be terminating its more than R4.4billion catering contract with the entity.

6. City Lodge expansion continues despite tourism dip

The new concept hotel within the City Lodge Hotel Group that is to be developed in Waterfall City in Midrand will expand the group’s Courtyard Hotel portfolio to six and boost the total number of hotels in the group to 64 in six countries of East and Southern Africa.



7. Nigerian lawyer accepts R14m settlement, takes further action against FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, also referred to as FirstRand Group, has paid one million US dollars (about R14 million) to a Nigerian lawyer to settle a contractual dispute, but now the advocate says he is taking further action that could see the financial services provider lose its operating licence.



BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE