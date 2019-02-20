South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is to deliver his Budget policy statement at Parliament in Cape Town today. Photo: Sumaya Hisham/ Reuters.

1. WATCH: #Budget2019 process explained

Pressure mounts as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to address pressing matters such as increasing debt, high unemployment and State-owned entities.

2. Oakbay gets a March 25 liquidation deadline

Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments has until March 25 to oppose a liquidation application lodged at the High Court in Johannesburg over an R2.4 million debt by Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

3. Mboweni expected to deliver tough #BudgetSpeech amid Eskom, SAA woes

Political parties in Parliament are preparing for a tough Budget today with Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni expected to address major issues affecting the country.

4. WATCH: Rand trades firmer ahead of the #Budget2019 Speech

A late slide by the greenback helped the South African currency reverse early losses as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of today’s annual budget speech.

5. Egypt making use of recent growth in tourism: minister

Egyptian Tourism Minister Rania al-Mashat praised on Monday the tourism sector as one of the most growing sectors worldwide.

6. #Budget2019: Where we've come from – key findings from the MTBPS

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as presented by Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni last, was given against the realisation of the staggering impact State Capture had on the South African economy, strained fiscal numbers and ongoing concerns regarding the risks of further credit rating downgrades.

7. What to expect and where to watch the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress which is set to take place in Barcelona, Samsung is set to launch its next smartphone on Wednesday the 20th of February at a Galaxy Unpacked event.



