Entrepreneur Polo Leteka is co-founder and executive director of IDF Capital in Johannesburg. Image: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA companies put hands in their pockets to better lives

South African companies invested R9.7 billion in corporate social investment (CSI) last year.

2. Solving the problem of access to finance for black entrepreneurs

Businesswoman Polo Leteka has started a company to primarily solve the problem of access to finance for black entrepreneurs and women-owned enterprises.

3. Move away from rail continues as road payload soars

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ports of Durban and Richards Bay and related road and rail logistics chain shone last year as the payload transported by land increased by 6.5% after surging by 9.3% in 2017, a small 2.2% gain in 2016 and a 2.9% fall in 2015

4. PIC Commission resumes: Let the truth be told!

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission resumes on 25 February 2019 in Pretoria.

5. Visa free travel attracts SA investors to international destinations

Visa-free travel and investing in a strong currency are mainly what attracts South African investors to international destinations.

6. Sasfin acquires stake in financial lender Payabill to help SMEs grow

Sasfin has acquired a stake in fintech lender Payabill according to a media statement by the financial services group.

7. Millennial renters to receive rewards with this rental app

Flow, a mobile app co-founded by Gil Sperling, Daniel Levy and Jonathan Liebmann has raised R20 million in South Africa’s biggest proptech seed investment to date.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE