1. WATCH LIVE: Third day of #PICInquiry

Today is the third day of the commission of inquiry into the embattled Public Investment Corporation.

2. Super Group expects continuation of commodities cycle benefits

Super Group, the listed transport logistics and mobility group, expects its Supply Chain Africa business to continue to benefit from the positive commodities cycle.

3. TymeBank, SA's first fully digital-driven bank, goes live

The race for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) heated up yesterday as the country’s first fully digital bank, TymeBank, went live.

4. WATCH: Rand trades sideways against the dollar

The South African currency traded in a tight range as US dollar softness following disappointing US housing data was counterweighed by reduced bullishness regarding the impact of the expected US-China trade deal.

5. Shoprite in bid to cut ties with Christo Wiese

Shoprite has entered into exclusive in-principle discussions with its chairperson Christo Wiese to purchase his deferred shares in a move set to make Africa’s biggest grocery store a more transparent operation to its shareholders.

6. PIC chairman's role in dirty tricks plot exposed

Explosive and shocking details have emerged of alleged collusion between the Public Investment Corporation and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) to underhandedly recover the R4.3 billion the PIC invested in the AYO Group.



7. #MWC2019: Meet ZTE’s first 5G phone, the Axon 10 Pro 5G

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ZTE is the latest company that has announced the launch of a 5G capable device called the Axon 10 Pro 5G.



