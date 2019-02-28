File image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. MultiChoice shares leap 16% on JSE debut

MultiChoice set the stock market ablaze yesterday, leaping 16 percent from its debut of R95 a share on the JSE as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) raised concerns that the listing had gone ahead despite complaints before the Complaints and Compliance Committee (CCC).

2. Employers need to adopt high tech strategies in recruitment process

As digital transformation continues to seep into each and every industry and sector and the skills gap continues to widen, it is no secret that employers need to adopt high tech approaches to attracting candidates.

3. WhatsApp is working on an Advanced Search feature

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature to better their chat search function according to WABetaInfo.

4. Tourism one of SA sectors expected to boost growth, create jobs this year - FNB

Despite the prevailing tough economic environment, South Africa's tourism industry is expected to be one of a few that will boost growth and create jobs this year, First National Bank said on Wednesday.

5. #MWC2019: Huawei's Mate 20 Pro wins it's first “Best Smartphone” award

Huawei announced today that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was named the “Best Smartphone” in recognition of its powerful performance, outstanding camera system, long battery life, innovative charging solutions and striking design at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

6. WATCH: Rand loses momentum against the dollar

The rand traded weaker against the greenback during European trade yesterday according to NKC Research.

7. Steinhoff results pushed back to the end of May

Steinhoff International has pushed back the release of Steinhoff Investment Holdings audited results for 2017 and 2018 to the end of May, without giving reasons for the delay.

