Photo: File

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Blue Label Telecoms tanks on Cell C investment jitters

Blue Label Telecoms, the majority owner of Cell C, tanked to its lowest level since 2009 on disappointing financial results for the six months to November and as the write-down on Cell C’s investment rattled investors.

2. Spur setting table to enhance profitability for its franchisees

SPUR Corporation said yesterday that low economic growth in the country, increasing demands on disposable income and weakening sentiment among the group’s middle-income customer base had had a negative impact on its performance in the six months to end December.

3. WATCH: Rand trades weaker overnight

Geopolitical tensions abroad and uncertainty over the Sino-US trade talks dampened demand for emerging market (EM) currencies, sending the South African rand lower.

4. WATCH: inDriver, a bargaining ride-hailing app has launched in SA

The ride-hailing app called inDriver that lets passengers bargain for a good price, has arrived in South Africa.

5. Liberty in talks to sell businesses to focus on SA

Liberty Holdings Ltd. is in talks to sell majority stakes in its health-insurance business as well as its asset-management operations in East and West Africa as the Johannesburg-based firm focuses on its home market.

6. Implats shares muscle to hit a 3-year high

Impala Platinum (Implats) shares rallied more than 9 percent to their highest level in three years yesterday as the world's second-biggest platinum producer posted interim results boosted by strong metal prices and a weaker rand in the half year to December.

7. ANA celebrates 4th birthday marked by strong growth

Four years ago today, on 1 March 2015, a small start-up with grand ambitions and an African dream was born.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE