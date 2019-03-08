CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Rand weakens over Reserve Bank nationalisation news

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in Parliament yesterday that South Africa was going to move ahead with the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

2. MTN shares jump 18% on asset sales transactions

MTN, Africa's telecoms giant, soared 15 percent on the JSE on plans to raise R15billion from asset sales towards reducing debt as it delivered on growth targets in 2018, despite headwinds in Nigeria and sanctions in Iran.

3. SA firms receive interest from international traders at Foodex exhibition in Japan

The 30 business people, who are showcasing some of the finest South African food products and beverages at the Foodex exhibition in Japan are receiving interest from international traders, Trade and Industry department said on Thursday.

4. LIVE FEED: #StateCaptureInquiry March 8, 2019

The Zondo commission will this morning continue hearing evidence regarding state capture at state-owned power utility Eskom.

Eskom employees Gert Opperman and Johan Bester are expected to stand.

5. Johan van Zyl to quit Sanlam role at its 2020 AGM

Financial services group Sanlam said yesterday that its chairperson Johan van Zyl would step down from the role at the annual general meeting (AGM) next year as the group moved to calm shareholder concerns around the independence of some of its long-serving non-executive directors.

6. Goodbye Taxify, Bolt is here to speed up growth

Ride-hailing platform Taxify announced on Thursday that it will be rebranding in South Africa and the rest of the world and will now be called Bolt.

7. #IWD2019: Visa launches female entrepreneurship competition

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Visa has reinforced its dedication to women empowerment with the launch of the first Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women’s Global Edition.

