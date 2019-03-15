Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. FILE PHOTO: ANA

Metair, a leading car component manufacturer, which yesterday delivered its best financial results to the market, is reviewing its strategy after gearing-up to become a maker of leading-edge lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

2. eThekwini Municipality begins training thousands of artisans

This month, eThekwini Municipality has begun training 200 unemployed youths through the Artisan Development Programme.

3. Customer behaviour triggered Standard Bank move to close 91 branches

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, yesterday said that more than 1 000 jobs were on the line as the group contemplates closing down nearly 100 branches across the country.

4. 11 SA start-ups that's making waves on the internet

South Africa has earned a reputation for producing outstanding start-up companies created by driven entrepreneurs with a talent for disrupting the status quo. Many start-ups have gone on to become household names both locally and around the world.

5. Motsepe's African Rainbow dumps struggling EOH

Troubled technology company EOH suffered further losses yesterday after business magnate Patrice Motsepe’s listed investment vehicle African Rainbow Capital (ARC) flagged that it would dump its stake in the company.

6. Economic transformation still hampered by B-BBEE fronting: Davies

More economic transformation would take place in South Africa when more black people were able to exercise true business ownership powers, said Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies on Thursday.

7. Minister Davies announces the winners of the 2019 SA Premier Business Awards

The Winners of the 6th Annual South African Premier Business Awards were announced by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies.

