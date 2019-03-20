File photo: Reuters

1. Small SA businesses making investments to weather electricity crisis

Many small South African business are now being forced to take loans to buy standby equipment to use during rolling electricity powercuts, small and medium enterprises funder Retail Capital said on Wednesday.

2. Impairment charge hits Hulamin group

JSE-listed aluminium supplier Hulamin suffered an impairment charge of R1.45billion in the year to end December in both Hulamin Rolled Products and Extrusions.

3. #PICInquiry: Why is it so easy for Mulaudzi to gain access to PIC funds?

President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, on Wednesday urged the Justice Lex Mpati Commission to take a closer look at allegations against Lawrence Mulaudzi and why it seemed so easy for Mulaudzi to gain access to PIC funding.

4. Sasfin announces an almost 60% rise in half-year profits

Financial services group Sasfin yesterday said it managed to lift its profits by 59.89percent during the six months to end December.

5. WATCH LIVE: Bantu Holomisa testifies at #PICInquiry

Bantu Holomisa is currently giving his testimony at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

6. Rubben Mohlaloga removed as ICASA chairperson

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has removed Rubben Mohlaloga, who was last month sentenced to 20 years in jail for defrauding the Land Bank of R6 million, as chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, her department said.

7. WATCH: Rand trades sharply overnight

The rand will look towards today’s domestic data releases – February inflation and January retail sales – for some reprieve.

