7 things you need to know today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. SA bounces back on export demands The country’s current account swung into a substantial surplus in the third quarter as exports shone through on continued recovery in global demand. 2. Renergen develops device to transport Covid-19 vaccine Renergen share price leapt by more than 8 percent on the JSE yesterday after the group announced it had developed a ground-breaking device, Renergen Cryo-Vacc, to simplify logistics of moving Covid-19 vaccines at temperatures of between -70 and -150 celsius for periods of up to 30 days.

3. Capital Appreciation lists on A2X Markets

Capital Appreciation (Capprec) said on Thursday that it had been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets with shares set to be available for trade from next Friday.

4. Steinhoff Investments to report heavy losses

Steinhoff Investment Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steinhoff International Holdings, said yesterday, Thursday, it expects to report heavy losses for the year to end September, reversing a profit of 7 971.6 cents compared to a year earlier.

5. Hylton Kallner made Discovery Bank CEO

Discovery on Thursday announced the appointment of Hylton Kallner as the chief executive of Discovery Bank, with effect from January.

6. Workforce acquires Open Source for R24m

Workforce Holdings said on Thursday it had acquired OpenSource Intelligent Solutions and OpenSource International for a maximum purchase consideration of R24.21 million, subject to OpenSource achieving certain performance targets in a period of three years.

7. Rand moves around the R15/$ threshold

The rand felt some pressure ahead of the mining and manufacturing data releases yesterday according to NKC Research.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE