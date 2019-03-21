Dube Cargo Terminal and TradeHouse - Aerial. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. R18bn 2nd phase of Dube TradePort to create 3000 permanent jobs

The second phase of the KwaZulu-Natal's Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was officially launched by the MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the chief executive of the Dube TradePort Hamish Erskine.

2. 45% of South Africans are ready to go cashless

A recent study suggests cash costs South Africans around R23-billion annually.

3. #PICInquiry: Lebashe lashes out at Holomisa

The Lebashe Investment Group has strongly refuted and expressed disappointment with the allegations made by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, describing them as unfounded and reckless.



4. NSPCA says Eskom is ignoring farm animals

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is urging Eskom to take note of its “grave concerns” for farm animals, that depend on electricity for survival, during scheduled load shedding.

5. Eskom’s rolling blackouts are killing the economy

Local businesses are suffering serious losses, motorists have to deal with traffic jams and critically ill patients are facing dire consequences, as a result of Eskom implementing Stage 4 load shedding.

6. AYO, PIC and CIPC in courtroom showdown



It was a showdown at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, between Ayo Technology Solutions (AYO), the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC).

7. FNB extends 'I am an entrepreneur' partnership

First National Bank said on Wednesday it was extending its partnership with the "I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR" programme for another three years as part of a long-term commitment to help educate, develop and stimulate the small business sector in South Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE