Gill Marcus, Justice Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga at the PIC Commission of Inquiry. Photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. Exxaro cans contract with Group Five

Diversified mining group Exxaro on Friday dumped troubled Group Five just days after the construction and engineering company imploded and filed for bankruptcy.

2. Frustrating delays keep dragging on

Last week we discussed how the port of Durban, as with other ports, suffers from delays, highlighting the hold- ups around the deepening and widening of the North Quay of Durban Container Terminal.

3. ‘Construction mafia hijacks projects worth billions of rands’

The Association of South African Quantity Surveyors on Friday added its voice to growing concerns over the so-called construction mafia, calling on the government to intervene to protect projects, investor confidence and the safety of professionals.

4. WATCH: Rand fails to consolidate on momentum

The rand failed to consolidate on momentum offered by a decidedly dovish FOMC announcement earlier last week as the South African economy was hit with additional concerns regarding the growth outlook, combined with negative spillover effects as it tracked a weaker euro.

5. Agribusiness confidence levels improve

After declining to their lowest level since 2009 in the last quarter of 2018, the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index improved by four points to 46 in the first quarter of this year.

6. WATCH LIVE: The inquiry into PIC continues

United Democratic Movement leader general Bantu Holomisa has given testimony at the PIC Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

7. Woman turns love for wildlife into business

Howick’s Pam Curtis loves nothing more than being in the bush, among wildlife. But that’s not always possible.

So the next best thing is doing what she does best - designing and making her unique and proudly South African wildlife capture gear range called BushQuip.

